Scheierman and No. 15 Creighton host Nebraska

Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Baylor Scheierman scored 21 points in Creighton’s 79-65 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-0 in home games. Nebraska scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game.

The Bluejays have gone 1-0 away from home. Creighton scores 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 19.4 points per game.

Nebraska makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Creighton has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 13.9 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 14.6 points. Rienk Mast is shooting 49.3% and averaging 14.7 points for Nebraska.

Scheierman is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 16.4 points for Creighton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

