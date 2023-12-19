Saxen and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-5) Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-5)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -15; over/under is 120

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Mitchell Saxen scored 23 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 69-67 overtime win against the UNLV Rebels.

The Gaels are 4-2 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 43.2 boards. Saxen leads the Gaels with 9.1 rebounds.

The Blue Raiders play their first true road game after going 5-6 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in the CUSA scoring 27.5 points per game in the paint led by Josh Ogundele averaging 5.0.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Middle Tennessee allows to opponents. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 37.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Jared Jones is averaging nine points and 7.5 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

