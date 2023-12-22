CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Saunders leads No. 17…

Saunders leads No. 17 BYU against Bellarmine after 20-point game

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bellarmine Knights (4-9) at BYU Cougars (10-1)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -25.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 BYU takes on the Bellarmine Knights after Richie Saunders scored 20 points in BYU’s 86-54 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Cougars are 7-0 in home games. BYU has a 9-1 record against teams above .500.

The Knights are 1-7 on the road. Bellarmine ranks ninth in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Langdon Hatton averaging 5.0.

BYU makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Bellarmine averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.5 points. Saunders is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Hatton is averaging 7.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up