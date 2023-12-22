Saunders leads No. 17 BYU against Bellarmine after 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (4-9) at BYU Cougars (10-1) Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -25.5; over/under is…

Bellarmine Knights (4-9) at BYU Cougars (10-1)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -25.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 BYU takes on the Bellarmine Knights after Richie Saunders scored 20 points in BYU’s 86-54 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Cougars are 7-0 in home games. BYU has a 9-1 record against teams above .500.

The Knights are 1-7 on the road. Bellarmine ranks ninth in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Langdon Hatton averaging 5.0.

BYU makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Bellarmine averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.5 points. Saunders is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Hatton is averaging 7.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

