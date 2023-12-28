Saterfield and the Portland State Vikings visit conference foe Eastern Washington

Portland State Vikings (9-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5;…

Portland State Vikings (9-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Eastern Washington and Portland State face off on Thursday.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Eastern Washington has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vikings are 4-2 on the road. Portland State scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Eastern Washington makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Portland State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Eastern Washington allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Jake Kyman is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Bobby Harvey is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 9.7 points. Kaelen Allen is averaging 10.8 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.