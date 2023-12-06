Santos leads Dayton against UNLV after 26-point game

UNLV Rebels (3-3) at Dayton Flyers (6-2) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -9.5; over/under is…

UNLV Rebels (3-3) at Dayton Flyers (6-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the UNLV Rebels after Nate Santos scored 26 points in Dayton’s 76-46 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

The Flyers are 3-0 in home games. Dayton averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Rebels are 1-0 on the road. UNLV has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Dayton averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.8 per game UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Flyers. Santos is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 62.7% for Dayton.

Jackie Johnson III averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for UNLV.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

