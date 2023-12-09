Santa Clara takes on New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (8-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -8.5;…

New Mexico Lobos (8-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (7-2)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -8.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos take on the New Mexico Lobos in Henderson, Nevada.

The Broncos have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Santa Clara ranks fifth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Lobos have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. New Mexico is second in the MWC scoring 85.3 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Santa Clara scores 79.2 points, 11.9 more per game than the 67.3 New Mexico gives up. New Mexico scores 15.5 more points per game (85.3) than Santa Clara gives up to opponents (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Adama Bal is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.8 points for Santa Clara.

Donovan Dent is shooting 52.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Lobos. JT Toppin is averaging 12.9 points for New Mexico.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

