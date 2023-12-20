Santa Clara plays San Jose State following Bal’s 23-point performance

Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-6) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-6)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the San Jose State Spartans after Adama Bal scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 69-61 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 in home games. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 14.0 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 5.3.

The Broncos are 1-1 on the road. Santa Clara has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Jose State scores 75.3 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 72.2 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 assists for the Spartans.

Bal is averaging 15.6 points for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

