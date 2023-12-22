Santa Clara faces Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (8-2) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes and…

Duquesne Dukes (8-2) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (8-5)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes and the Santa Clara Broncos meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Broncos have an 8-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Santa Clara ranks sixth in the WCC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 4.4.

The Dukes have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. Duquesne scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Santa Clara averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 15.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Dae Dae Grant is shooting 37.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 16.9 points for Duquesne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.