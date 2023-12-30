Santa Clara Broncos host the Yale Bulldogs in out-of-conference matchup

Yale Bulldogs (7-6) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-5) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5;…

Yale Bulldogs (7-6) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-5)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Danny Wolf and the Yale Bulldogs visit Adama Bal and the Santa Clara Broncos in non-conference action.

The Broncos have gone 5-1 in home games. Santa Clara is fifth in the WCC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in road games. Yale ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Wolf averaging 2.1.

Santa Clara’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 75.0 points per game, 2.1 more than the 72.9 Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. is shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. Bal is shooting 54.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Bez Mbeng is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Wolf is averaging 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

