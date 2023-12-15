Santa Clara Broncos and the Washington State Cougars square off in Phoenix, Arizona

Washington State Cougars (8-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) Phoenix; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars…

Washington State Cougars (8-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (7-4)

Phoenix; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars and the Santa Clara Broncos square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Broncos are 7-4 in non-conference play. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC in rebounding averaging 39.7 rebounds. Carlos Marshall Jr. leads the Broncos with 6.1 boards.

The Cougars are 8-1 in non-conference play. Washington State is eighth in the Pac-12 with 14.3 assists per game led by Myles Rice averaging 3.1.

Santa Clara averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Washington State allows. Washington State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncos. Marshall is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. Rice is averaging 16 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for Washington State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

