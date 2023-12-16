Santa Clara Broncos and the Washington State Cougars square off in Phoenix, Arizona

Washington State Cougars (8-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) Phoenix; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under…

Washington State Cougars (8-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (7-4)

Phoenix; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars and the Santa Clara Broncos play at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Broncos are 7-4 in non-conference play. Santa Clara is third in the WCC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Francisco Caffaro averaging 2.5.

The Cougars are 8-1 in non-conference play. Washington State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Santa Clara makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Washington State has shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Myles Rice is averaging 16 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cougars. Isaac Jones is averaging 15.2 points for Washington State.

