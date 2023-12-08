Santa Clara Broncos and the New Mexico Lobos meet in Henderson, Nevada

New Mexico Lobos (8-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara…

New Mexico Lobos (8-1) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (7-2)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos play the New Mexico Lobos at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

The Broncos are 7-2 in non-conference play. Santa Clara has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lobos have an 8-1 record against non-conference oppponents. New Mexico is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Santa Clara averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. Adama Bal is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.8 points for Santa Clara.

Jemarl Baker Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Donovan Dent is averaging 17.1 points, seven assists and 1.6 steals for New Mexico.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

