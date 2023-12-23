Santa Clara Broncos and the Duquesne Dukes square off in Las Vegas, Nevada

Duquesne Dukes (8-2) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (8-5) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -3.5; over/under…

Duquesne Dukes (8-2) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (8-5)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes and the Santa Clara Broncos play at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Broncos have an 8-5 record in non-conference games. Santa Clara has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Dukes have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Duquesne is third in the A-10 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by David Dixon averaging 2.0.

Santa Clara averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 15.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 15 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Dae Dae Grant is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 16.9 points for Duquesne.

