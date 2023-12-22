Sanders scores 30, Cal Poly takes down Omaha 66-53

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders’ 30 points led Cal Poly past Omaha 66-53 on Thursday. Sanders added…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders’ 30 points led Cal Poly past Omaha 66-53 on Thursday.

Sanders added three blocks for the Mustangs (4-8). Jarred Hyder added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Frankie Fidler finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks (6-7). Biko Johnson added 14 points for Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.