Sanders leads Cal Poly against UC Davis

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays the UC Davis Aggies after Kobe Sanders scored 33 points in Cal Poly’s 83-73 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies are 4-3 in home games. UC Davis is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 0-1 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly gives up 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

UC Davis scores 72.2 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 72.8 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

The Aggies and Mustangs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Sanders is averaging 19.5 points for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.