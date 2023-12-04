Sanders leads Cal Poly against Oregon State after 20-point performance

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) at Oregon State Beavers (4-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -13.5;…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) at Oregon State Beavers (4-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -13.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Kobe Sanders scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 85-70 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Beavers are 4-0 in home games. Oregon State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mustangs are 0-4 on the road. Cal Poly is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

Oregon State scores 71.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 75.1 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 30.4% for Oregon State.

Jarred Hyder is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 11.6 points. Sanders is averaging 17.4 points for Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

