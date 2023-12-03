Sanders leads Cal Poly against Oregon State after 20-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) at Oregon State Beavers (4-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) at Oregon State Beavers (4-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the Oregon State Beavers after Kobe Sanders scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 85-70 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Beavers are 4-0 on their home court. Oregon State is eighth in the Pac-12 in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Mustangs have gone 0-4 away from home. Cal Poly gives up 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Oregon State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Dexter Akanno is shooting 30.4% and averaging 12.3 points for Oregon State.

Sanders is averaging 17.4 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 11.6 points for Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.