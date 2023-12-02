Sanders leads Cal Poly against Idaho after 22-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) at Idaho Vandals (3-4) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -2; over/under is…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-4) at Idaho Vandals (3-4)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -2; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the Idaho Vandals after Kobe Sanders scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 81-77 overtime win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Vandals are 2-2 in home games. Idaho is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs are 0-3 in road games. Cal Poly is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

Idaho’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Mims is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Vandals. Quinn Denker is averaging 10.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.3% for Idaho.

Sanders is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 11.7 points for Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.