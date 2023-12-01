San Jose State visits Montana following Amey’s 22-point game

San Jose State Spartans (5-3) at Montana Grizzlies (2-4) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State…

San Jose State Spartans (5-3) at Montana Grizzlies (2-4)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces the Montana Grizzlies after Myron Amey Jr. scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 81-77 overtime loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Grizzlies are 2-1 in home games. Montana is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 0-2 on the road. San Jose State ranks seventh in the MWC with 14.0 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 5.1.

Montana’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 9.2 points for Montana.

Tibet Gorener averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Trey Anderson is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for San Jose State.

