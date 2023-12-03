San Jose State Spartans to visit North Dakota State Bison Monday

San Jose State Spartans (5-4) at North Dakota State Bison (4-4) Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Jose State Spartans (5-4) at North Dakota State Bison (4-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces North Dakota State for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Bison have gone 2-0 in home games. North Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Morgan averaging 2.0.

The Spartans are 0-3 on the road. San Jose State ranks seventh in the MWC with 13.4 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 5.1.

North Dakota State makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). San Jose State averages 73.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 75.5 North Dakota State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.0 points for North Dakota State.

Tibet Gorener averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Trey Anderson is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for San Jose State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.