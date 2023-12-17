San Jose State hosts Williams and Montana

Montana Grizzlies (5-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-5) San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

Montana Grizzlies (5-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-5)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the San Jose State Spartans after Money Williams scored 25 points in Montana’s 88-67 victory against the Montana Tech Orediggers.

The Spartans have gone 4-0 in home games. San Jose State averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 0-3 in road games. Montana scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

San Jose State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Montana has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Aanen Moody is averaging 15.1 points for the Grizzlies. Williams is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists for Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.