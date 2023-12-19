San Jose State hosts Bal and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-6) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa…

Santa Clara Broncos (8-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-6)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the San Jose State Spartans after Adama Bal scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 69-61 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Broncos are 1-1 on the road. Santa Clara averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Jose State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara scores 7.8 more points per game (78.3) than San Jose State allows (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tibet Gorener is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Bal is averaging 15.6 points for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

