San Francisco visits Martinez and Utah State

San Francisco Dons (8-3) at Utah State Aggies (10-1)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays the San Francisco Dons after Ian Martinez scored 28 points in Utah State’s 84-82 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Aggies are 5-0 in home games. Utah State is fifth in college basketball with 45.1 points in the paint led by Great Osobor averaging 13.6.

The Dons are 1-2 in road games. San Francisco is fifth in the WCC scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

Utah State makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). San Francisco averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Utah State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is scoring 18.5 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Aggies. Martinez is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Utah State.

Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 10.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 17.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

