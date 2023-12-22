San Francisco takes on Fresno State, looks for 9th straight home win

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) at San Francisco Dons (9-4) San Francisco; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -11.5;…

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) at San Francisco Dons (9-4)

San Francisco; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -11.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Dons play Fresno State.

The Dons are 6-0 on their home court. San Francisco is first in the WCC with 15.8 assists per game led by Marcus Williams averaging 3.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 away from home. Fresno State ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

San Francisco makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Fresno State averages 11.9 more points per game (72.7) than San Francisco gives up (60.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dons. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Donavan Yap is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

