San Francisco plays Arizona State after Mogbo’s 21-point game

San Francisco Dons (5-2) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jonathan Mogbo scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 76-58 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Sun Devils have gone 3-0 in home games. Arizona State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Dons are 0-1 in road games. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mogbo averaging 4.0.

Arizona State makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). San Francisco averages 14.4 more points per game (80.6) than Arizona State gives up to opponents (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Perez is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.0 points for the Sun Devils. Zane Meeks is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Arizona State.

Mogbo is shooting 72.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 14.9 points for San Francisco.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

