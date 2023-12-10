San Francisco hosts New Orleans after Johnson’s 24-point game

New Orleans Privateers (4-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-3) San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits…

New Orleans Privateers (4-5) at San Francisco Dons (6-3)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the San Francisco Dons after Jordan Johnson scored 24 points in New Orleans’ 87-82 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Dons have gone 3-0 in home games. San Francisco is 6-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Privateers have gone 1-4 away from home. New Orleans has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Francisco’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 18.1 more points per game (79.7) than San Francisco gives up to opponents (61.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Dons. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 15.2 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 72.8% for San Francisco.

Johnson is averaging 23.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 12.0 points for New Orleans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.