San Francisco faces Northern Arizona, aims for 8th straight home win

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-5) at San Francisco Dons (8-4)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -16.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Northern Arizona aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Dons are 5-0 in home games. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 3.7.

The Lumberjacks are 3-4 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Basham averaging 1.5.

San Francisco averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 15.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Mogbo is averaging 13.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Trenton McLaughlin is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Lumberjacks. Oakland Fort is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

