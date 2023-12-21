San Francisco faces Fresno State, seeks 9th straight home win

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) at San Francisco Dons (9-4) San Francisco; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco will…

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) at San Francisco Dons (9-4)

San Francisco; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Dons face Fresno State.

The Dons are 6-0 in home games. San Francisco ranks seventh in the WCC in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Jonathan Mogbo leads the Dons with 9.9 boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC with 14.1 assists per game led by Isaiah Hill averaging 6.3.

San Francisco averages 76.1 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 72.2 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 11.9 more points per game (72.7) than San Francisco gives up to opponents (60.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Mogbo is averaging 13.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Hill is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Donavan Yap is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

