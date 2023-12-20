San Diego takes on South Dakota after McKinney’s 21-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) at San Diego Toreros (8-4) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) at San Diego Toreros (8-4)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Wayne McKinney III scored 21 points in San Diego’s 69-65 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Toreros are 7-0 in home games. San Diego is sixth in the WCC scoring 73.3 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Coyotes are 1-3 in road games. South Dakota scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

San Diego’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than San Diego gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Turner averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. McKinney is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Kaleb Stewart averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Lahat Thioune is averaging 11.7 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.