San Diego State visits No. 13 Gonzaga after Ike’s 22-point showing

San Diego State Aztecs (10-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Gonzaga…

San Diego State Aztecs (10-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Gonzaga plays the San Diego State Aztecs after Graham Ike scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 100-76 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Gonzaga ranks fourth in college basketball with 43.3 points in the paint led by Ike averaging 8.8.

The Aztecs have gone 1-2 away from home. San Diego State averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Gonzaga’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 14.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Jaedon LeDee is shooting 57.2% and averaging 21.6 points for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

