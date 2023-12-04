San Diego State visits Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon

San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1, 2-0 WAC) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand…

San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1, 2-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on the San Diego State Aztecs after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 76-69 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Antelopes have gone 4-0 in home games. Grand Canyon averages 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Aztecs are 1-1 in road games. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Grand Canyon averages 80.3 points, 13.0 more per game than the 67.3 San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Grand Canyon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant-Foster averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 22.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Rayshon Harrison is shooting 37.6% and averaging 14.4 points for Grand Canyon.

Jaedon LeDee is averaging 22.6 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 14.9 points for San Diego State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

