San Diego State takes on Stanford, seeks 8th straight home win

Stanford Cardinal (5-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (9-2)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Aztecs play Stanford.

The Aztecs are 5-0 on their home court. San Diego State scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Cardinal play their first true road game after going 5-4 to begin the season. Stanford is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 9.8.

San Diego State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.7% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamont Butler is averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Aztecs. Jaedon LeDee is averaging 22.2 points and 9.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

Mike Jones is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 12.9 points. Raynaud is averaging 14.6 points and 9.3 rebounds for Stanford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

