San Diego State puts home win streak on the line against Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (5-4) at San Diego State Aztecs (9-2)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -8; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Stanford looking to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Aztecs have gone 5-0 at home. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaedon LeDee averaging 5.8.

The Cardinal play their first true road game after going 5-4 to start the season. Stanford is fourth in the Pac-12 with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 7.0.

San Diego State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.7% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford averages 13.5 more points per game (80.4) than San Diego State gives up (66.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: LeDee is shooting 56.9% and averaging 22.2 points for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Raynaud is averaging 14.6 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 12.9 points for Stanford.

