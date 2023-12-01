San Diego State plays UCSD on 5-game win streak

San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) at UCSD Tritons (4-3) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -14;…

San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) at UCSD Tritons (4-3)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -14; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will try to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Aztecs take on UCSD.

The Tritons have gone 4-0 in home games. UCSD is sixth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Aztecs are 0-1 on the road. San Diego State is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

UCSD averages 78.0 points, 10.0 more per game than the 68.0 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UCSD allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 42.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Tritons. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 14.7 points for UCSD.

Jaedon LeDee is averaging 24 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 16.4 points for San Diego State.

