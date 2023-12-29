San Diego hosts Fresno State following McKinney’s 20-point outing

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) at San Diego Toreros (9-4) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5;…

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) at San Diego Toreros (9-4)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Wayne McKinney III scored 20 points in San Diego’s 69-66 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Toreros are 8-0 in home games. San Diego leads the WCC with 16.1 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 in road games. Fresno State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

San Diego scores 72.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 72.6 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game San Diego gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hayes is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 9.7 points. Deuce Turner is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Xavier Dusell averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Hill is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

