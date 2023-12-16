Samford hosts Gillespie and Belmont

Belmont Bruins (8-3, 2-0 MVC) at Samford Bulldogs (8-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5;…

Belmont Bruins (8-3, 2-0 MVC) at Samford Bulldogs (8-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Samford Bulldogs after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 23 points in Belmont’s 75-65 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 at home. Samford ranks eighth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Bruins are 3-2 on the road. Belmont is seventh in the MVC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Malik Dia averaging 5.5.

Samford averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 5.0 more points per game (80.6) than Samford gives up (75.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor Achor is shooting 56.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bulldogs. Rylan Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Samford.

Cade Tyson is averaging 17.1 points for the Bruins. Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

