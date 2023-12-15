Samford hosts Belmont following Gillespie’s 23-point game

Belmont Bruins (8-3, 2-0 MVC) at Samford Bulldogs (8-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the…

Belmont Bruins (8-3, 2-0 MVC) at Samford Bulldogs (8-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Samford Bulldogs after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 23 points in Belmont’s 75-65 victory over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 on their home court. Samford is fifth in college basketball with 20.2 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 4.1.

The Bruins have gone 3-2 away from home. Belmont ranks fifth in the MVC with 15.0 assists per game led by Gillespie averaging 3.7.

Samford makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Belmont averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Achor Achor is shooting 56.3% and averaging 14.6 points for Samford.

Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bruins. Malik Dia is averaging 16.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games for Belmont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.