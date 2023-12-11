Sam Houston takes home win streak into matchup with UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) at Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5)
Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts UL Monroe aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.
The Bearkats have gone 2-1 at home. Sam Houston scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.
The Warhawks are 1-2 in road games. UL Monroe is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.
Sam Houston’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Sam Houston gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is shooting 38.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Sam Houston.
Tyreke Locure is averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10.4 points for UL Monroe.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
