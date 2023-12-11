Sam Houston takes home win streak into matchup with UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) at Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) at Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5)

Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts UL Monroe aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Bearkats have gone 2-1 at home. Sam Houston scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Warhawks are 1-2 in road games. UL Monroe is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Sam Houston’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Sam Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is shooting 38.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Sam Houston.

Tyreke Locure is averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10.4 points for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

