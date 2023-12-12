Sam Houston takes home win streak into matchup with UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) at Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -9.5;…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) at Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5)

Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts UL Monroe looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Bearkats are 2-1 in home games. Sam Houston is fourth in the CUSA with 14.3 assists per game led by Jaden Ray averaging 4.9.

The Warhawks are 1-2 in road games. UL Monroe ranks sixth in college basketball with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by AD Diedhiou averaging 2.4.

Sam Houston scores 73.7 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 71.1 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 13.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.0% for Sam Houston.

Tyreke Locure averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10.4 points for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

