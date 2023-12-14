Sam Houston hosts Mason and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (4-5) at Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits…

Texas State Bobcats (4-5) at Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits the Sam Houston Bearkats after Jordan Mason scored 20 points in Texas State’s 107-58 victory over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.

The Bearkats have gone 3-1 at home. Sam Houston scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 2-3 away from home. Texas State has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Sam Houston is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 68.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 71.4 Sam Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is averaging 15.4 points for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Dylan Dawson is shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging nine points. Brandon Love is averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for Texas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

