Sam Houston hosts Mason and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (4-5) at Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -4;…

Texas State Bobcats (4-5) at Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -4; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays the Sam Houston Bearkats after Jordan Mason scored 20 points in Texas State’s 107-58 victory against the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.

The Bearkats have gone 3-1 at home. Sam Houston ranks third in the CUSA in rebounding with 37.5 rebounds. Damon Nicholas Jr. leads the Bearkats with 6.1 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 2-3 away from home. Texas State is fourth in the Sun Belt with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Love averaging 3.4.

Sam Houston scores 72.7 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 69.4 Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Sam Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Love is averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bobcats. Kaden Gumbs is averaging 10.5 points and 4.3 assists for Texas State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.