Sallis scores 20, leads Wake Forest over Virginia Tech 86-63

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Wake Forest opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with an 86-63 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Sallis, a junior transfer from Gonzaga who averaged less than five points in both of his seasons with the Bulldogs, sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0). He added nine rebounds and blocked two shots and has topped the 20-point mark six times this season and has finished with 19 points twice.

Andrew Carr finished with 15 points — giving him 1,000 for his career — and eight rebounds, while Efron Reid III had eight rebounds to go with 13 points. Kevin Miller and Cameron Hildreth both scored 14.

Lynn Kidd and Hunter Cattoor scored 14 apiece to lead the Hokies (9-4, 1-1). Tyler Nickel added 11 points off the bench.

Reid had nine points and Miller, Carr and Sallis all scored eight as Wake Forest used a balanced attack to take a 44-24 lead into halftime. Virginia Tech shot just 37.5% in the first half and missed all five of its 3-point attempts.

Despite the loss, Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 38-34. The Hokies beat Louisville 75-68 on Dec. 3 in an early conference matchup.

Wake Forest, which did not lose during a seven-game homestand, hits the road to play Boston College on Tuesday. Virginia Tech travels to play Florida State on Saturday.

