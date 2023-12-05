Sallis leads Wake Forest against Rutgers after 24-point showing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Hunter Sallis scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 82-71 win against the Florida Gators.

The Demon Deacons have gone 3-0 in home games. Wake Forest is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Scarlet Knights play their first true road game after going 5-2 to begin the season. Rutgers scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Wake Forest scores 78.9 points, 20.5 more per game than the 58.4 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 68.7 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 72.7 Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 17.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 52.4% for Wake Forest.

Aundre Hyatt is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 11.6 points. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 11 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks for Rutgers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.