Sakota scores 18 as Northeastern beats Old Dominion 81-68

BOSTON (AP) — Luka Sakota scored 18 points as Northeastern beat Old Dominion 81-68 on Saturday.

Sakota shot 3 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free throw line for the Huskies (4-5). Jared Turner scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Harold Woods shot 2 of 3 from the field and 10 for 11 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Vasean Allette led the Monarchs (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Old Dominion also got 12 points from Chaunce Jenkins. Tyrone Williams also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

