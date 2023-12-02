Saint Peter’s visits Dinkins and Canisius

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (2-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3, 1-0 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Tre Dinkins scored 21 points in Canisius’ 93-73 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-0 in home games. Canisius is sixth in the MAAC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Frank Mitchell averaging 9.0.

The Peacocks are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Canisius averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

The Golden Griffins and Peacocks meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siem Uijtendaal is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Griffins. Dinkins is averaging 14.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.4% for Canisius.

Michael Houge is averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 10.2 points for Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.