Saint Peter’s visits Clark and Duquesne

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Duquesne Dukes (6-2) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -14;…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Duquesne Dukes (6-2)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -14; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Jimmy Clark III scored 24 points in Duquesne’s 85-72 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes are 4-1 on their home court. Duquesne scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Peacocks are 3-3 on the road. Saint Peter’s has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Duquesne averages 78.5 points, 14.5 more per game than the 64.0 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Duquesne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Dukes. Kareem Rozier is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.

Michael Houge is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 10.1 points for Saint Peter’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.