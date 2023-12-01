Saint Peter’s takes on Niagara, aims to stop 3-game slide

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-4) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-4) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -1.5; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Niagara.

Niagara went 16-15 overall, 11-11 in MAAC action and 9-4 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Purple Eagles averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

The Peacocks have gone 1-3 away from home. Saint Peter’s is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

