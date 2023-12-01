Saint Peter’s secures 72-67 victory over Niagara

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Houge scored 19 points as Saint Peter’s beat Niagara 72-67 on Friday night. Houge added…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Houge scored 19 points as Saint Peter’s beat Niagara 72-67 on Friday night.

Houge added nine rebounds for the Peacocks (2-4). Latrell Reid scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor. Roy Clarke was 2 of 3 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with seven points.

Yaw Obeng-Mensah led the way for the Purple Eagles (1-4) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Braxton Bayless added 15 points and two steals for Niagara. Ahmad Henderson II also put up 14 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. Saint Peter’s visits Canisius and Niagara hosts Quinnipiac.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.