Saint Peter’s Peacocks to host the UMBC Retrievers Tuesday

UMBC Retrievers (5-7) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-5, 2-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on UMBC in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Peacocks are 0-1 on their home court. Saint Peter’s allows 64.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Retrievers are 1-5 on the road. UMBC is sixth in the America East with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Dion Brown averaging 5.4.

Saint Peter’s averages 61.3 points per game, 22.4 fewer points than the 83.7 UMBC allows. UMBC averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 5.1 points. Michael Houge is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.3 points for Saint Peter’s.

Marcus Banks averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 48.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

