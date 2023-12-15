Saint Mary’s Gaels play the UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels (4-4) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-5) Phoenix; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels and the…

UNLV Rebels (4-4) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-5)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels and the Saint Mary’s Gaels square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Gaels have a 5-5 record in non-conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels have a 4-4 record in non-conference games. UNLV has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 69.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 73.1 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Kalib Boone is averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Rebels. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 assists for UNLV.

